Making families homeowners: Beacon of Light Ministry set to start 100 in 24 initiative

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “Beacon of Light” ministry is looking to make 100 Black families homeowners in Cedar Rapids. The initiative is called “100 in 24″. Organizers said the goal is to make 100 black families in our community homeowners in just 24 months.

The program has three phases. The first is financial literacy. This phase will be classes each week at Westminster Presbyterian church learning about financial literacy.

The next phase is credit rebuilding. Finally, phase three is ‘Let’s go get that home’

Marcy Roundtree, assistant pastor with Beacon of Light ministry said she wants Black families in the community to come take advantage of the free resources the program is offering.

“We are so clear that that is a huge goal. But we speak in faith, right? We speak in faith and even if we don’t reach that goal of 100 families so many lives will be changed by phase one two and three,” said Marcy Roundtree.

You can register for the program at the first class which is taking place next Tuesday at 6 pm.

Marcy Roundtree said they have different community partners like Collins Community Credit Union and Neighborhood Finance Corporation as recourses for the program.

Dedric Roundtree, pastor for Beacon of Light said one of their main goals is just simply anything they can do to help people achieve the American dream.

“Whatever the community needs. Whatever the need is, we want to be able to be in place to provide the need,” said Dedric Roundtree.

And the program isn’t only for those who don’t have homes yet. The Roundtrees said those who may be first-time homeowners can also benefit from the program to make sure they’re able to keep their homes.

Again the Roundtrees emphasized this program is completely free to Black families in the community. The first class of phase one starts next Tuesday, the 11th.

