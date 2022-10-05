Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Local organizations like The Arc contribute to record breaking employment numbers among people with disabilities

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic was that employers realized more roles can be done from home, or in a modified way to accommodate people’s abilities. But according to the Arc of East Central Iowa, that’s just one reason more people with disabilities are working.

Take, for example, people like Claire Persick. She works not one job, but two. While some work two jobs to make ends meet, she just wanted to peruse as many options as possible.

“Out of courtesy, I help with people’s groceries. If they need help, I usually help them sometimes,” said Persick,

The positions were easily made available thanks to The Arc of East Central Iowa, an organization that provides services to people with disabilities. Services like job connections.

“Once they start we can work along side them doing job coaching for as long as they need it to make sure they’re successful,” said The Arc of East Central Iowa Executive Director, Theresa Lewis.

It’s organizations like the Arc that are contributing to record-breaking numbers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 5.6 million disabled men and women ages 16-64 were employed in August of 2022.

Lewis says the past several years have allowed for even more opportunities for people with disabilities to get jobs. One is the nation-wide push to have organizations be more diverse.

“Being the largest minority group, individuals with disabilities, that’s definitely an untapped resource for employers,” said Lewis.

Another reason has to do with the current labor shortage nation wide.

“Allowing our individuals to find jobs that no one else is applying for is really helping to fill that workforce gap,” said Lewis.

As for Claire, she says she just wanted to get a job for one main reason; “My dad is a working guy, he’s been making money a lot and he wanted me to stay busy.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin at the 2022 Anamosa...
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Local organizations like The Arc contribute to record breaking employment numbers among people...
Local organizations like The Arc contribute to record breaking employment numbers among people with disabilities
Pumpkins
‘We didn’t have a lot of negative from the drought’ - Local pumpkin farmers see good crop this year
Pumpkin farmers say drought is actually good for pumpkins
‘We didn’t have a lot of negative from the drought’ - Local pumpkin farmers see good crop this year
A view of trees near Central City from Pinicon Ridge Park on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Group of Iowa scientists release annual climate statement, focused on trees