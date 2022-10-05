Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from a team that won 26 games in 2021-2022.

“We have the guys to do whatever we want to do in April and March,” said junior Kris Murray. “Yeah we have a target on our back we want that because that means we’ve been having success. We are looking to repeat that this year to.”

Despite a successful Big Ten season the Hawkeyes fell short of NCAA Tournament expectations, losing in the round of 64 to Richmond.

“I think (it stings) because that’s not where we wanted to end up,” Murray said. “That’s not where we wanted to end up, especially coming home that early we didn’t want that feeling again this year.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin at the 2022 Anamosa...
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life...
Brian Ferentz will be “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life back in 2001
Iowa players, from left, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Logan Cook and Monika...
Univ. of Iowa women’s basketball ranked #1 in Preseason Big Ten Coaches and Media poll
Corman Faley, 12, of Asbury, has been named Kid Captain for when the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the...
Asbury 12-year-old named Kid Captain for Iowa’s game against Illinois
Luke Lachey a bright spot among Iowa's offense against Michigan
Luke Lachey a bright spot among Iowa’s offense against Michigan