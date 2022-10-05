Iowa ready to defend their Big Ten tournament crown with a target on their backs

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from a team that won 26 games in 2021-2022.

“We have the guys to do whatever we want to do in April and March,” said junior Kris Murray. “Yeah we have a target on our back we want that because that means we’ve been having success. We are looking to repeat that this year to.”

Despite a successful Big Ten season the Hawkeyes fell short of NCAA Tournament expectations, losing in the round of 64 to Richmond.

“I think (it stings) because that’s not where we wanted to end up,” Murray said. “That’s not where we wanted to end up, especially coming home that early we didn’t want that feeling again this year.”

