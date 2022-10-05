Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

House explodes in Wapello County

House explodes in Wapello County
House explodes in Wapello County(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately noon, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report that a house in the 300 block of High Street exploded.

Deputies arrived and found a male near the residence injured. He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals. He has not been named and his condition is unknown.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified

Latest News

Citizen Review Board
Judge hears oral arguments in lawsuit that alleges Cedar Rapids Citizen’s Review Board discriminates against white people
No arms, no problem. Northwest Junior High’s Thaddeus Longmire loves playing football
No arms, no problem. Northwest Junior High’s Thaddeus Longmire loves playing football
Student desk
Tutoring center sees larger student deficiencies after pandemic
Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Crane operator in Nevada, IA helps rescue worker fallen in concrete tank