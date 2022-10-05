Highland High School teacher sentenced to two years in prison for sexual exploitation

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 20th, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher at Highland High School for sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say that through an investigation it was determined that the sexual abuse of a minor female student occurred at Highland High School by one of its teachers, 41-year-old Justin David Rapier.

The affidavit states that Rapier engaged in a sexual relationship with the student while the student was attending school there.

Rapier was sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee.

“The law provides a light prison sentence for someone that caused a lifetime of hurt,” Washington County Attorney John Gish stated afterwards. “But at the end of the day, Rapier will be on the Sex Offender Registry and will never teach again.”

