Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin at the 2022 Anamosa...
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

An 18-year-old driver in Kansas says a board fell off a truck and went through her windshield.
Close call: Driver shaken up when board impales windshield
Deputy Will Halverson received the Purple Heart from the Iowa State Police Association (PHOTO...
Deputy that was shot responding to Coggon armed robbery awarded Purple Heart
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: ‘We’re not going to leave’
FILE - A Southwest Airlines pilot is suing the company after a former colleague pled guilty...
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself