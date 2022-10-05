Skip to content
Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Video
News
Weather
Sports
KCRG 9.2
Watch Live
Connect
YouNews
Home
News
Iowa
National
I9 Investigations
Our Town
Working Iowa
Watch Live
First Alert Weather
First Alert Pinpoint Radar
Cancellations
Weather Radio
Severe Weather
CityCAM Network
Online Weather Academy
River Levels
Map Room
WeatherCall
Freedom Festival
Sports
Hawkeyes
Cyclones
Panthers
Athlete Of The Week
John's Big Ol' Fish
Scoreboard
Latest Videos
KCRG 9.2
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise with us
Submit a News Story
Jobs at KCRG
KCRG-TV9 Daily Digest
TV Listings
Show You Care
Election Results
Everyday Families
YouNews
Student of the Month
Locals Love Us
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
First Alert Plus Embed for PBE Page
By
Gray Media
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT
|
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County
Latest News
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkinfest
America's national debt increases, now more than $31 trillion
Proceeds from sales at Willie Ray's Q Shack go towards trip to feed hurricane victims
Wisconsin man's intricate pumpkin carvings to appear on popular TV show