A few showers possible today, cooler and windy tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few light showers are still on track to move across eastern Iowa today. Any rainfall that happens to occur in your area continues to look light and scattered overall. Plan on highs generally around 70 this afternoon. Late tonight, we can’t totally rule out some patches of fog. Tomorrow, our highs will likely be hit around lunchtime, then the temperatures will probably start falling. Winds will increase as well as a cold front moves through. This will lead to a hard freeze in many areas by Friday night into Saturday morning. Look for temperatures to rebound this weekend.

