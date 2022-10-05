Dubuque man arrested after headbutting ex-girlfriend and breaking her nose

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, at approximately 4:22 pm, Dubuque Police responded to a cul-de-sac on Collins St for a report of a 911 hang-up. Officers were advised that a female victim was assaulted by her now ex-boyfriend.

On scene, officers found the victim and her two roommates. They identified her ex-boyfriend as 22-year-old Malik Ecford, who was no longer there.

According to the victim, Ecford and her were going through each other’s phones when her phone locked and Ecford was upset she would not unlock it again. The victim left the area and went to the bathroom when Ecford came up and choked her from behind. He then choked her from the front for approximately 30 seconds causing her to fall to the floor. Ecford then reportedly picked her up and placed her on the bathroom sink and headbutted her in the nose.

The victim’s roommates heard screaming and woke up. The victim then went into her roommate’s room and called police.

Ecford reportedly confirmed the details of the story to police but stated the victim hit him in the eye first.

Officers found swelling on the victim’s neck and nose. They found no injuries to Ecford’s eye.

Ecford was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury or Mental Illness.

