Deputy that was shot responding to Coggon armed robbery awarded Purple Heart

Deputy Will Halverson received the Purple Heart from the Iowa State Police Association (PHOTO...
Deputy Will Halverson received the Purple Heart from the Iowa State Police Association (PHOTO BY: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Deputy Will Halverson, who was seriously injured while responding to an armed robbery back in June 2021 has received the Purple Heart from the Iowa State Police Association.

Investigators said Stanley Donahue shot Linn County Deputy Halverson several times on June 20th, 2021, when he responded to a robbery in progress at the Casey’s General Store at 5110 Highway 13 in Coggon.

Donahue reportedly fled on foot prompting a manhunt involving several law enforcement agencies from across Eastern Iowa that lasted more than 12 hours.

Halverson was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and spent several weeks in the hospital following the incident. The city of Coggon later presented him with a Key to the City.

He has since returned to full duty.

