Crash in Dubque leaves high schooler hospitalized

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque high school golfer is recovering after a crash left him hospitalized.

Will Coohey was leaving Thunder Hills golf course after helping Wahlert’s golf team qualify for state.

In a post on the nonprofit CaringBridge’s website, staff said the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday when the front tire of Will’s truck caught the gravel on the shoulder, which caused the truck to hit a bridge and roll down the embankment. The truck came to rest upside down in a creekbed below the bridge.

A farmer reportedly saw the accident happen and called 911.

Staff with CaringBridge said Will suffered a broken right femur, broken left ankle and bruised right lung. He also needed stitches in his right hand.

