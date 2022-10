CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Changes continue to move our way on schedule as a cold front approaches. The strong northwest wind takes over through the day. This means we will see temperatures fall during the afternoon and evening. Highs fall into the 50s by Friday with lows dropping into the upper 20s on Saturday. Dry conditions return as well that continue through the weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.