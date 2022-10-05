Show You Care
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of lesser charge in boyfriend’s death

In her second trial, a jury convicted a Cedar Rapids woman of a lesser charge for stabbing and killing her boyfriend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Prosecutors originally charged Jacqueline Holmes with first degree murder, but court documents show a jury found her guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Friday.

Her sentencing is set for Dec. 13.

The stabbing happened in March 2020. Police said Tremaine Williams died after the attack inside a home on 8th Avenue Southwest.

The first trial for Holmes started in May of this year, but a judge declared a mistrial during jury selection.

One potential juror admitted to interacting with Holmes and telling at least one other potential juror about it.

