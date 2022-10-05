Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district awarded more than $14.8 million for magnet schools

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting $14.8 million to go toward their magnet schools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District is getting $14,843,658 in funding for its magnet schools.

The funding comes from the Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant, which doles out the funds over the next five years.

The first disbursement will be $6,489,965 for the first two years.

The district said the funds will help their Magnet Schools project. Its goal is to increase academic achievement for their students.

In a press release, the district listed the following schools included in the MSAP grant and their theme and program revisions:

  • Johnson STEAM Academy, STEAM theme, adding an enhanced focus on the arts
  • Cedar River Academy, sustainability theme, adding a museum studies focus
  • Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy, business/entrepreneurship theme, adding the Leader in Me program
  • McKinley STEAM Academy, STEAM theme, adding a medical sciences pathway and an enhanced focus on the arts
  • City View Magnet High School, a new magnet high school completing the K-12 magnet pipeline with a theme of community

The objectives of the Future Ready Magnet Schools are to:

  • Create racially, ethnically, and socioeconomically integrated schools
  • Increase academic achievement for all students and to reduce gaps
  • Build capacity in staff to implement research-based innovative educational methods and practices
  • Increase student, family, and staff sense of belonging

“Federal funding for our Future Ready Magnet Schools is a big deal for CRCSD,” Adam Zimmermann, executive director of Middle Level Education, said in a press release. “We are excited to build upon our current magnet school themes and launch our new City View Community High School next August. Our commitment to providing innovative, passion-based, effective school options is articulated in our strategic plan and the MSAP award will allow us to take the next step to realize our vision of Every Learner, Future Ready.”

The district’s new City View Magnet High School is set to open next fall somewhere downtown, enrolling 200 students to start.

