Cedar Rapids police justified in deadly August shooting, county attorney says

WARNING: Graphic video. Cedar Rapids Police have released the body camera footage that shows what led them to shoot and kill William Rich.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said two Cedar Rapids police officers were justified when they shot and killed a man while investigating a domestic disturbance in August.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of 6th Street southwest in Cedar Rapids on August 30.

The two officers involved in the confrontation were Cedar Rapids Police Sgt. Bryson Garringer and Investigator Chris Christy.

Cedar Rapids police said they tried to detain William Isaac Rich, who they say was holding a weapon.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman said the officers shot at Rich following protocol after he refused to obey orders. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it has completed its investigation and found the officer’s actions were legally justified.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks released a statement agreeing with the finding.

“I have reviewed the findings of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 30, 2022, at the Inn Circle. I concur with the analysis used and the conclusions of the investigation. As a result of the findings, the Linn County Attorney’s Office will not conduct any further investigation and will not pursue criminal charges against Officers Sgt. Bryson Garringer or Investigator Chris Christy.”

In the findings released by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, he said it was clear from the police body camera footage that Rich was “extremely agitated.” The findings also say Rich’s girlfriend called 911 to report that Rich had tried to kill her.

“It is also clear from video that Rich was armed with a knife and that he had it in his hand in a position to stab either of the officers,” the Attorney General wrote in the findings. “The knife was approximately eight inches in length and had a pointed tip.”

Miller went on to say the first volley of gunshots the officers fired did not stop Rich, who repositioned himself and came at the officers a second time with the knife in his hand. He died at the scene from the gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

