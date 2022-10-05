Big Grove Brewery teams with GreenState Credit Union on beer for a cause

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union have again partnered on its special craft beer to raise money for an Iowa environmental charity.

Staff with the brewery said the citrus forward pale ale, called “A Greener State of Mind,” will be available in select stores across the state starting this week.

GreenState Credit Union said all proceeds from the sales of the beer will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focusing on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.

Big Grove Brewery COO Dave Moore said every dime spent to create the beer is put back into writing a check to Wings2Water.

“The partnership just makes sense because water quality is so important to our brewery,” Moore said.

