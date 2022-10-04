Show You Care
Willie Ray Fairley looking for driver as team preps to travel to feed Florida hurricane victims

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa(KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his team are looking for an experienced driver as they prepare to head to Florida to feed hurricane victims.

Fairley announced he would be taking a team to Fort Myers, Florida last week. It comes after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across the state. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power.

In an update on Facebook, Fairley said they need a driver who can pull a 30-foot camper.

He and his team plan to use all the proceeds from sales at the restaurant Tuesday and Wednesday for the trip.

In the post, Fairley said he and his team plan to leave Friday morning.

Fairley spoke to TV9 over the weekend and said this trip comes with its own challenges. The drive is nearly 1,300 miles, and he has half the crew he normally has.

“As long as my nephew comes with to help behind the grill and someone can take orders, we’ll get it done,” he said over the weekend. “There’s always people around asking if they can help, and you can bet if they ask this time, we’re going to put them to work.”

The effects of Ian are far from over. (CNN, WFTS, WPLG, ACCUWEATHER, US COAST GUARD, MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE, LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

