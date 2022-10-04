Superintendent promises details soon: Linn-Mar cybersecurity breach

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Details about the cybersecurity incident in the Linn-Mar Community School District two months ago will be released “soon,” according to Superintendent Shannon Bisgard.

The district has not shared much publicly about the incident that interrupted phone and online communication this summer.

TV9 asked district officials about the incident ahead of Monday night’s “State of the District Address.”

Brittania Morey, President of the Linn-Mar School Board, said, “That is still under investigation, so I can’t really comment on that. But we’re back up and running and school’s going smoothly.”

Superintendent Brisgard shared a little more information. “We do anticipate we’ll have information to share in the near future. “

When asked when the “near future” might be, Brisgard said, “I would love to give you a timeline, but I don’t want to give you something that’s going to be inaccurate. But I do think it’ll be soon.“

Regarding the nature of the details that will be released, he said, “”We’ll share as much as we’re able to legally.“

The State of the District Address did not touch on the cybersecurity incident, but instead looked to the future of the district. Monday night’s meeting was a kickoff event for the creation of a new Strategic Plan.

“We want to kind of summarize to the community where we’ve been in the last several years, and where we currently are, and really where we’re heading as we come out of this pandemic world, post-derecho world and kind of our priorities as we move forward,” said Brisgard.

The vision for the district will be shaped by community feedback. Tuesday, the district will send out a survey to students, parents, staff, and community members.

The district is also holding three Community Conversations on the Strategic Plan. Those will be held on the following dates:

October 11 at Novak Elementary School at 6:00 p.m.

October 17 at Westfield Elementary School al 6:00 p.m.

October 26 at Boulder Peak Intermediate at 6:00 P.M.

