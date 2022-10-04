Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Spencer, IA man sentenced to prison for meth conspiracy

(Public Domain Pictures)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Spencer, Iowa man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison on charges of meth conspiracy.

According to a news release by the United States Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Armando Silva Reyes, pled guilty to one count of meth conspiracy and two counts of possession with intent to distribute on Feb. 18.

Between January 2020 and February 2021, Silva Reyes and others were involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth in northern Iowa. On at least two separate occasions, Silva Reyes distributed more than a quarter pound of pure meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement.

In February of 2021, Silva Reyes and others received approximately three pounds of meth utilizing the United States Postal Service at the Spencer Post Office.

Silva Reyes was sentenced on Sept. 30 and must serve a five-year term of supervised release following imprisonment.

He remains in the custody of the United States marshal until he can be transported to federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges

Latest News

Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of a fire.
Fire photos
The FBI is sending information on how to avoid becoming a victim of charity fraud.
FBI warns of charity scams during times of disaster
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Six teenagers, ages 14 to 17, now face first degree murder charges, after a shooting outside...
3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school