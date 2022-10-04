Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check

Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in West Virginia made a gruesome discovery at a home Tuesday during a wellness check.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department peeked in one of the home’s windows and saw a woman’s body lying on the living room floor.

According to police, after officers saw the body, they forced entry into the home. They discovered that the woman was suffering from both gunshots and stab wounds.

Police identified the woman as 58-year-old Lisa Geiger. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further information has not been immediately released, but police said there is currently no threat to the community.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348- 8111.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges

Latest News

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Crane operator in Nevada, IA helps rescue worker fallen in concrete tank
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen sought in ambush outside Pa. school that killed 1, hurt 4