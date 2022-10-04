One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday.

In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.

Officials said both vehicles were heading north on V18 when the driver of the semi-truck rear-ended a grain wagon being pulled by the tractor, causing the semi to roll.

The semi driver, 68-year-old Garland Roth, of Grinnell, died in the crash.

The driver of the tractor was injured in the crash.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.