Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

One dead after semi rear-ends tractor in Poweshiek County

One person is dead after a crash between a semi-truck and a tractor.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died and another was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a tractor on Monday.

In a crash report, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of County Highway V18, near Brooklyn, Iowa.

Officials said both vehicles were heading north on V18 when the driver of the semi-truck rear-ended a grain wagon being pulled by the tractor, causing the semi to roll.

The semi driver, 68-year-old Garland Roth, of Grinnell, died in the crash.

The driver of the tractor was injured in the crash.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

Latest News

The Des Moines City Council struck down a resolution meant to protect abortion access.
Des Moines City Council strikes down abortion resolution
The Des Moines City Council struck down a resolution meant to protect abortion access.
Des Moines City Council strikes down abortion resolution
An Iowa woman living in Florida says she and her family took shelter in a closet for eight...
Iowan in Florida shelters in closet for eight hours during hurricane
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: October 4th Edition