Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class.

The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said.

The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a registered sex offender, was charged with sexual imposition on Sept. 29, according to court dockets. He pleaded not guilty to those charges and posted a $50,000 bond.

“The Ohio Virtual Academy reported to our department that a female high school student was attending class online at her home in Berea when a male identified as her stepfather came up behind her wearing only his underwear and rubbed his crotch against the back of her head,” Lt. Tom Walker with the Berea Police Department said.

Walker said the fast-acting by the teen’s teacher helped police arrest Lowe and get the teen help.

“The teacher seeing this obscene behavior reached out to our department and knowing that the student was attending online here at her home in Berea and made us aware of what she had seen,” Walker said.

Police have continued to advise parents to always be aware of what their child could see online, even in the classroom.

“See something, say something,” Lt. Walker said. “As law enforcement officials, it’s our job to protect the children in our community and we want to be aware of any obscene behaviors that occur like this.”

The Ohio Virtual Academy said it’s offering resources to students following this incident.

“Ohio Virtual Academy is aware of the unfortunate incident last week and immediately reached out to the parents and the appropriate authorities,” Kristin Stewart, the head of the school, said. “As a rule, OHVA always offers students access to licensed school counselors and the availability of outside clinical staff through our partnership with Syntero for any further mental health supports needed by students.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.