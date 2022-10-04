Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

New trial date set for Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents

Ethan Alexander Orton
Ethan Alexander Orton(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show a 17-year-old accused of killing his parents at their home in Cedar Rapids will now stand trial this winter.

It was set to start Oct. 18th, but now has been moved to December 20th. Attorneys for Ethan Orton filed a motion about two weeks ago requesting to delay the trial back in February.

Orton faces first-degree murder charges in the deaths of his parents Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton.

Police say Orton admitted to stabbing and killing them in October last year at their Cedar Rapids home. When police arrived at the home, they say they found Orton sitting outside the home covered in blood.

Police say Orton told them he did it to “take charge of his life.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

Latest News

Mental Health NAMI
Community conversation aims to break the stigma by talking about mental health equity
i9 Fact Checker: Attack ad uses political donations without context
i9 Fact Checker: Attack ad uses political donations without context
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, October 3rd, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, October 3rd, 2022
Kid Captain
Univ. of Iowa names kid captain for Illinois game