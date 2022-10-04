Show You Care
New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off.

City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.

Marc Petersen, of Clinton, set a record for his long gourd that came in with a measurement of 131.75 inches.

Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin at the 2022 Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh Off. It weighed 2,424 pounds.(City of Anamosa)
Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin at the 2022 Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh Off. It weighed 2,424 pounds.(City of Anamosa)

