New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off.
City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
Marc Petersen, of Clinton, set a record for his long gourd that came in with a measurement of 131.75 inches.
