New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off.

City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.

Marc Petersen, of Clinton, set a record for his long gourd that came in with a measurement of 131.75 inches.

Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin at the 2022 Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh Off. It weighed 2,424 pounds. (City of Anamosa)

