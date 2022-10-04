Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids updates mask guidance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids is changing its masking guidance.

Starting Tuesday, people without COVID-19 symptoms no longer have to wear a mask.

Anyone who hasn’t been exposed to the virus within 10 days does not have to wear a mask in common areas.

Hospital and Hospice House staff will continue to mask in patient and exam rooms.

Mercy says patients can still wear a mask if they chose, and can also request staff wear one when providing them care.

