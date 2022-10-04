Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Judge hears oral arguments in lawsuit that alleges Cedar Rapids Citizen’s Review Board discriminates against white people

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Oral arguments were heard Tuesday in federal court that challenges Cedar Rapids’ policy to consider race when it comes to selecting members of the Police Department’s Citizen Review Board.

Kevin Wymore of Cedar Rapids, who is white, is suing the city over an ordinance that requires five of the nine-member Citizen Review Board identity as people of color.

During an oral argument on the motion regarding this lawsuit, U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams asked why the ordinance requires a specific number of board members be people of color. The city’s legal counsel said the board was created to promote equitable treatment of citizens and remedy trends rooted in bias.

“Historically and systemically there has been a trend where marginalized communities and people of color have been excluded and have been discriminated against. The only way we can actively work against that is to ensure that there are written out rules that ensure that doesn’t happen,” said ASJ Interim Director of Operations, Mariam Daoud.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the judge gave both sides until Friday to submit further briefs in the case before the Court issues its judgment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Man killed in Dubuque County tractor rollover identified

Latest News

No arms, no problem. Northwest Junior High’s Thaddeus Longmire loves playing football
No arms, no problem. Northwest Junior High’s Thaddeus Longmire loves playing football
Student desk
Tutoring center sees larger student deficiencies after pandemic
Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Crane operator in Nevada, IA helps rescue worker fallen in concrete tank
Hayes park fire investigation
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after Hayes Park equipment set on fire