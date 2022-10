EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire devastated a garage at a home in Evansdale early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1700 block of Enid Street at about 2:45 a.m.

The family was able to exit the home. No injuries were reported. There was only minor damage to the home.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.