Dubuque City Council approve proposal to bring new airline to town

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council has unanimously approved a proposal to help bring a new airline to town.

Last month, American Airlines announced it would be ending its service at the airport. After the approval of the proposal, the city is one step closer to getting commercial flights back to Dubuque.

The agreement would use up to 250 thousand dollars a year from what’s left of Dubuque County’s funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, plus an equal match from the city of Dubuque.

The airport has not announced which airline could come in. The proposal goes to the Dubuque County board of supervisors next Monday for its half of the approval.

