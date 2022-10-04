Des Moines City Council strikes down abortion resolution

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines City Council struck down an abortion resolution that would have made Des Moines a sanctuary city.

KCCI reports city councilman Josh Mandelbaum put the abortion resolution on the agenda for Monday night, saying he’s worried the state may push for tougher abortion restrictions. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade in June.

“We are going to do the things that we can, to protect access to reproductive freedom and health care,” Mandelbaum said.

His resolution said the city would not actively, or aggressively, enforce a future abortion law.

City council members voted down the resolution five to two Monday night. Even pro-choice council members said it’s not something the city should decide at this time.

“This is a political stunt being done by one council member sitting at this table,” city council member Joe Gatto said. “There is nothing we can do. The fight is federal and state, and it’s right up there at the capitol, it’s not right here at city hall.”

Abortions remain legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

