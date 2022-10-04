Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Crane operator in Nevada, IA helps rescue worker fallen in concrete tank

Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Crane Rescue in Nevada, IA (PHOTO BY: NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEVADA, Iowa (KCRG) - A crane operator is being hailed a hero after using their steady hands to help lift a person who fell 25 feet into a concrete tank at an industrial construction site.

At approximately 8:06 pm, emergency crews were called to the 62000 block of 270th Street for a report of a person falling into a concrete tank. Responders on scene accessed the tank and started providing care and stabilization to the injured person. Access to the tank was difficult because the plant was under construction.

According to the Nevada Fire Department, a system of ropes, carabiners, a stokes rescue basket, and a crane on site were used to perform a delicate rescue. The operator lifted the injured person out of the tank to a waiting ambulance.

The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The crane operator was not named in the police statement, but they did say that the operator was very “calm under pressure.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges

Latest News

Hayes park fire investigation
Cedar Rapids Police investigating after Hayes Park equipment set on fire
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of fire
Striking photos show importance of closing bedroom doors in case of a fire.
Fire photos
The FBI is sending information on how to avoid becoming a victim of charity fraud.
FBI warns of charity scams during times of disaster