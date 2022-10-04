Show You Care
Another day in the 70s, isolated showers possible tomorrow

We have another nice one on the way. Plan on highs into the 70s yet again.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 70s. Clouds will build starting tonight, leading to lows only dropping to the lower 50s in most areas. Tomorrow, a weak system moves by and may feasibly generate a few isolated showers, though it does appear highs should remain into the lower 70s. A strong cold front is still on track for Thursday which will start the temperature drop and sharply increase the wind on Thursday afternoon. Gusts over 30 mph look likely! Plan for chilly conditions on Friday with a freeze likely on Friday night.

