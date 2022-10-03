Show You Care
University of Iowa IX compliant in first report following lawsuit

A newly released report says The University of Iowa Athletics Department is in compliance with Title IX.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A newly released report says The University of Iowa Athletics Department is in compliance with Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in school or education programs.

The University was required to produce that report as part of a settlement of a gender equity lawsuit.

Four female student-athletes sued the school in August 2020 after women’s swimming and diving were cut that year. Those programs, along with men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, and men’s gymnastics, were cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. The University said the cuts were the result of around 100 million dollars in lost revenue.

The University settled the lawsuit in late 2021, with the school paying nearly 400 thousand dollars in legal fees, keeping the women’s swimming and diving programs, and undergoing Title IX compliance review.

The compliance report looked at 13 different areas, everything from athletic financial assistance to publicity.

One of the only negatives in the report was the women’s gymnastics facility, which was described as “limited” and “inadequate.” However, the report stated the facility did not create an inequity problem until the men’s gymnastics team was cut in 2020. It also said a planned project for a new women’s gymnastics center should fix the problem.

The next edition of the report is expected October 1, 2023.

