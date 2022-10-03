Union XC homecoming run raises funds for pediatric cancer research in honor of teammate

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over the last five years, the Union Community cross country team has helped establish a tradition homecoming week by running the game ball to the high school.

“We start at our middle school which is in Dysart. We run kind on some back roads, on some gravel to avoid traffic, all the way here to La Porte. We run the football from the start at the middle school, all the way down here to the high school and hand it off to the refs,” junior Lauren Youngblut said.

The run is a fundraiser for the team that has typically has gone towards new uniforms or equipment. This year, the team decided to have all the donations go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital to help raise funds for pediatric brain cancer research. It’s a cause close to the Knights as their teammate Kate Craft continues her battle.

“Making this about her, was just was just really important to us. We wanted to do something special for her because she all means a lot to us,” sophomore Amilia Condon said.

“The community just wanted to give for Kate and just help. We wanted our fun run to just mean something,” junior Sydney Antone added.

Craft, who is a sophomore, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2020. Earlier this summer, the cancer spread to her back. She’s still receiving chemotherapy, but decided to go out for cross country this year.

“My main sport is basketball. I’m obviously not in the best shape after three brain surgeries, so I decided to join and walk to get in better shape,” said Craft. “I actually on Tuesday ran a 5K in Jesup because I felt like trying something a bit harder.”

The run four Kate hits home for head coach Justin Parson who lost his father in 2001.

“I lost my father to brain cancer. When she said she wanted to be a part of the team, I thought we’ve got to do something. The idea was to just try and raise funds and do what we could to help the people that really took care of Kate when she was first airlifted to the University of Iowa.

To see her progress throughout the season, isn’t a surprise to her team.

“She’s an amazing person and I know that she can get through anything she puts her mind to,” Antone said.

“She’s a fighter, She’s a gamer. She’ll be the first one to tell you she doesn’t like to run, but just this week she ran a 5K over at Jesup and her teammates came and finished the race with her. It was just truly an uplifting moment for our team,” Parson said.

To see the response, is a testament to Kate.

“It shows how close our community is and how willing they are to pick everybody up. It’s super awesome to see it because I know if I was in that situation, I’d want to be as supported as she is,” Youngblut siad.

The team shattered their original goal of $5,000, by raising more than $11,000 in honor of their teammate.

“It just makes feel feel so good that so many people care about me and want to do this,” Craft said.

