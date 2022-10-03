Show You Care
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the workweek with sunshine and clouds outside the window along with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. Today will be a day where you might want a light jacket in the morning, but probably not in the afternoon! We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rising into the low to mid-70s. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the mid-40s.

Dry conditions will continue on Tuesday, but a slight pattern shift will begin on Wednesday. A few cold fronts are expected to move through the region Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers are possible along Wednesday’s cold front. Much cooler air will settle in behind the fronts with highs on Thursday only reaching the 60s and the 50s on Friday. Overnight lows could cool into the low 30s Thursday and Friday night.

