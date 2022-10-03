Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mass for Mental Illness Awareness

The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the 14th annual Mass for Mental Illness Awareness on Sunday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the 14th annual Mass for Mental Illness Awareness at St. Patrick’s Church In Cedar Rapids. The Mass which was open to people of all beliefs is designed to help people with mental illness navigate spirituality and faith. After the mass there was a reception where attendees could learn about different options for mental support. Organizers say they see a great need for mental health awareness in the community, especially in the last few years. Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters who is the the Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County said “I want people to know that there not alone and that we here in Cedar Rapids are a supportive accepting community and we’re reaching out to each and everyone of you who’d may have had emotional struggles and concerns we know the pandemic has been rough and so we’re gonna all support each other on our journey to recover.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire

Latest News

Refocus Film Festival in Iowa City.
Refocus Film Festival coming to Iowa City
Mental Health Awareness
'Mass for Mental Illness Awareness' held in Cedar Rapids
Title IX report for Iowa Athletics.
First gender equity report for Univ. of Iowa Athletics released
Hate crime details.
More details released in Linn County hate crime charge