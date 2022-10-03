CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted the 14th annual Mass for Mental Illness Awareness at St. Patrick’s Church In Cedar Rapids. The Mass which was open to people of all beliefs is designed to help people with mental illness navigate spirituality and faith. After the mass there was a reception where attendees could learn about different options for mental support. Organizers say they see a great need for mental health awareness in the community, especially in the last few years. Dr. Mona McCalley-Whitters who is the the Executive Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County said “I want people to know that there not alone and that we here in Cedar Rapids are a supportive accepting community and we’re reaching out to each and everyone of you who’d may have had emotional struggles and concerns we know the pandemic has been rough and so we’re gonna all support each other on our journey to recover.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.