Luke Lachey a bright spot among Iowa’s offense against Michigan

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team couldn’t get much going through the air in Saturday’s 27-14 loss again Michigan, but the emergence of tight end Luke Lachey was one of a few bright spots in the game.

Lachey had four receptions for 84 yards and a late touchdown against the Wolverines. If you compare that to last season, he had just 8 receptions the entire year.

As a redshirt sophomore, the tight end is proving to be another strong target for Spencer Petras. As his playing time has increased, so has his confidence.

“Obviously, today we would have liked to come out with a win, but I definitely feel a lot more confident in my abilities. I just got to keep working,” Lachey said.

“I can’t say we’re surprised. We’ve just been watching him grow and develop. I don’t know his actual age when we were recruiting him, but he just looked like he was 16,” said Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz. “[He’s] a really young looking guy, but a tremendous guy with a great work ethic and a really good ability, so it’s been fun to watch him grow. He’s playing really well. I think right now we have a pretty good chance to have a tandem with him and Sam [LaPorta] out there, but to make those big plays today, really gave us a spark and was really great to see. That will help him and help our football team moving forward.”

Iowa (3-2) hits the road this weekend. Their next test is Illinois on Saturday.

