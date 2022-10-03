Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Lake City, IA police officers, administrator charged with felonies appear in court

From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake...
From left to right: Former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder, Aaron Alspach, and Lake City Administrator Eric Wood.(Carroll County)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two former northwest Iowa police officers and a former city administrator were scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for their scheduled arraignments.

According to court documents, former Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former Lake City Police Officers Anthony Snyder and Aaron Alspach are facing multiple felonies.

On Oct. 3 in Calhoun County District Court Wood and Snyder both entered not guilty pleas. And both have their trial scheduled for Nov. 14 at 9 a.m. The third suspect, Alspach, requested his arraignment to be rescheduled. It will now happen on Oct. 17.

All three are facing charges of felonious misconduct in office. Additionally, Wood was charged with preventing apprehension or obstruction of prosecution, two counts of suborning perjury, and two counts of perjury. Snyder and Alspach were also charged with perjury.

All three were housed in the Carroll County Jail, but have since posted bond.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

Latest News

Community conversation aims to break the stigma by talking about mental health equity.
Community conversation aims to break the stigma by talking about mental health equity
Since 1995, 375 men, women, minors, and bystanders have been killed as a result of domestic...
Domestic violence fatalities on track to decline in 2022
Donald Clark, who spent more than 6 years in prison for a sex crime he did not commit, was...
Exonerated Iowa man who spent over 6 years in prison awarded $12 million
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Construction on downtown Cedar Rapids skywalk to impact 8th Avenue traffic