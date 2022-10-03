Show You Care
Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall

(Hy-Vee)
By Kim Fickett
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - West Des Moines, Iowa,-based Hy-Vee, Inc., has announced it will voluntarily recall eight cheese products following a national recall.

The call was first announced last week after Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, notified federal officials that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution might have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Hy-Vee noted says no illnesses have been reported to their stores.

The list below outlines the products voluntarily recalled at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

UPC Product

  • 02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • 02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
  • 02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
  • 02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
  • 02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • 02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
  • 75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket
  • 75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
The Best By expiration range for the impacted cheeses is from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, visit www.fda.gov.

