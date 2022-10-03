Driving your career to success

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “They say, hi Ms. Shirley, hi Ms. Shirley, it’s kind of nice, the ones we had in middle school are now in high school, and they know us,” says Shirley Larrimore, Bus Driver, Cedar Rapids Community School District.

When you think about school jobs, a bus driver may not always come to mind, but their jobs rank high on the list, when it comes to child safety. That’s something Shirley takes very seriously.

“Like yesterday, we had a child that when I dropped her off, she was just standing there. Her parents were not home, she could not get in the house, and I picked her back up. I said come on hun, you are not going to stand there by yourself,” continues, Larrimore.

The Cedar Rapids Community School District has bus driver, band driver and even bus attendant jobs available.

“There is a sign on bonus right now with the bus drivers. If you have your CDL and the correct endorsements to drive a school bus, there is a $5,000 bonus. If you are just coming on to be a new bus driver, there is a $2,000 sign on bonus,” says Haley Resewehr, HR Specialist, Cedar Rapids Community School District.

If you’re interested in getting your CDL, they can assist and train you.

Lavern Burns has been a bus driver for 32 years, watching generations of kids grow up and knowing he played a part in their development.

“A school bus is basically a classroom on wheels, the drivers drive the bus, watch for traffic, control the kids, and make sure things are safe inside the bus. It’s a challenge but not as hard as people think,” said LaVern Burns, Bus Driver, 32 years, Cedar Rapids Community School District.

You can work a morning shift, afternoon shift or both, and you get a nice break in between those shifts.

“Come on, we need some young ones in here, let’s go,“ adds Shirley Larrimore, Bus Driver, Cedar Rapids Community School District

Bus drivers are also eligible for the state’s retirement fund.

