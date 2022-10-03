Domestic violence fatalities on track to decline in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - In the first 8 months of 2022, fewer people have lost their lives as a result of domestic violence than in 2021.

9 women and 3 bystanders were killed as a result of the domestic violence cases in 2022. During the same period in 2021, 17 deaths were recorded.

“While the report shows a slight decline in the number of domestic violence deaths in the state through the first eight months of 2022, these tragic deaths are still too many,” said Sandi Tibbetts Murphy, CVAD director.

The report details eight domestic violence events, including shootings at Taboo nightclub in Cedar Rapids and Cornerstone Church in Ames. Four of those included gun violence that resulted in the deaths of four domestic violence victims and three bystanders.

“Firearms remain the primary cause of death in domestic violence homicides,” Tibbetts Murphy said. “Since 1995, 55% of victims in these cases have died via firearm. The tragedies of these immediate deaths continue to ripple through families and communities.”

Since 1995, 375 men, women, minors, and bystanders have been killed as a result of domestic violence in Iowa.

Free and confidential domestic violence resources include:

Iowa Domestic Violence Helpline - 800-770-1650

National Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-799-SAFE or 799-7233; TTY 800-787-3224; Text Line – Text “START” to 88788

Love is Respect Teen Dating Violence Hotline - 866-331-9474; Text Line – Text “LOVEIS” to 22522

