Construction on downtown Cedar Rapids skywalk to impact 8th Avenue traffic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction has started on a skywalk over 8th Avenue SE that will connect Mercy’s new Heart Center to the main hospital.

Mercy said the work on the new skywalk will last several weeks and will impact traffic on 8th Avenue.

Staff said the eastbound lanes of 8th Avenue SE between 8th Street and 10th Street SE will be closed, reducing traffic to two lanes with access to Mercy from 8th Avenue. This is expected to last until Oct. 20.

Additionally, all lanes will close on 8th Avenue between 8th Street and 10th Street SE from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24 while crews work to hoist the skywalk into place.

While the traffic remains impacted by the work, detours will be marked. Mercy staff said a section of 8th Avenue will always remain open for ambulance access to Mercy’s Emergency Room.

Additional road closures are expected in the coming weeks and months as construction continues.

Mercy’s Jewel & Jim Plumb Heart Center is expected to open in mid-2023. For more information on the heart center, click here.

