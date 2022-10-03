Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Construction on downtown Cedar Rapids skywalk to impact 8th Avenue traffic

Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction has started on a skywalk over 8th Avenue SE that will connect Mercy’s new Heart Center to the main hospital.

Mercy said the work on the new skywalk will last several weeks and will impact traffic on 8th Avenue.

Staff said the eastbound lanes of 8th Avenue SE between 8th Street and 10th Street SE will be closed, reducing traffic to two lanes with access to Mercy from 8th Avenue. This is expected to last until Oct. 20.

Additionally, all lanes will close on 8th Avenue between 8th Street and 10th Street SE from Oct. 20 through Oct. 24 while crews work to hoist the skywalk into place.

While the traffic remains impacted by the work, detours will be marked. Mercy staff said a section of 8th Avenue will always remain open for ambulance access to Mercy’s Emergency Room.

Additional road closures are expected in the coming weeks and months as construction continues.

Mercy’s Jewel & Jim Plumb Heart Center is expected to open in mid-2023. For more information on the heart center, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident

Latest News

Hy-Vee pulling certain cheese products from shelves amidst national recall
Hy-Vee Dietitian Nicole Johnson joins us to talk about after school snacks for busy families.
Hy-Vee dietitian give tips on after school snacks for busy families
Therese Michels, with UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health, joins us to talk...
What are screening mammograms and why are they needed?
The FDA approved a treatment for ALS.
FDA approves treatment for ALS