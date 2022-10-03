Show You Care
Community conversation aims to break the stigma by talking about mental health equity

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A community conversation about mental health hopes to break the stigma while sharing resources. It’s being hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Linn County.

The event is something NAMI Linn County hosts each year on Mental Illness Awareness Week, but this year it’ll return in-person after being virtual during the pandemic. And it comes at a time of increased need, the World Health Organization reports a 25% increase in anxiety and depression since the pandemic.

“The stigma is the thing that I just, people just don’t want to talk about it,” said Allonda Pierce, Program Manager at Limitless Potential. Pierce will be on the panel for the event.

Anne Harris Carter will be moderating. She works as the Health Equity Manager at Linn County Public Health, and has started telling her own story about living with bipolar type 2.

”It was really this event a few years ago that helped me have an opportunity to start talking about what I had been experiencing and that’s been very liberating for me,” Carter said.

The conversation this year is titled, ‘Mental Health Equity: Let’s talk about it.’

”I need people that look like me to understand that we have to talk about it. We have to break the stigma. And the more we talk about it, the more the stigma gets broken, the more it becomes normal, easy to talk about,” said Pierce.

The event is open to everyone, but it will focus on people of color and normalizing the conversation. Linda Martin works at Tanager Place with children who have intellectual disabilities and struggle with mental health. She will be on the panel.

”I think it’s important for parents to not only be able recognize but advocate for their children which honestly from my walk of life being a person of color mental health is a taboo,” said Martin.

It’s something those involved in the conversation are hoping to change by not only talking about it more, but sharing resources for anyone who needs them.

Other people on the panel include Lori Ampey, the Director of the Tanager Place LGBTQ+ Youth Center and Ture’ Morrow who founded We Are CR.

The event will take place Thursday evening from 6-7:30 at the downtown Cedar Rapids library. There will be resource tables set up ahead of time, beginning at 5:30.

Those wanting to attend virtually will need to register in advance at nami-lc@hotmail.com.

