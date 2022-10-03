Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Another pleasant day, then our pattern begins to change

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring more pleasant fall weather.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are keeping the pleasant fall weather going for the first workweek of October. Look for temperatures through midweek to warm into the mid 70s with mild overnight lows. High pressure begins to break down and a cold front will try to bring some changes to our quiet pattern midweek with a very small chance for a spotty shower and cooler temperatures to end the week. Any rain is expected to be very isolated and light.  Depending how quickly this front moves through, it looks as though we’ll only warm to the 60s Thursday and 50s by Friday with overnight lows back down to the 30s, posing another risk for frost or even a freeze.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Center Point Ambulance took Ava to Mercy Hospital for minor injuries.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
Dubuque tractor rollover
One killed in Dubuque County tractor incident
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Midday, October 3
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, October 3
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way
Starting the workweek warm, but cooler conditions are on the way