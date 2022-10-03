Another pleasant day, then our pattern begins to change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are keeping the pleasant fall weather going for the first workweek of October. Look for temperatures through midweek to warm into the mid 70s with mild overnight lows. High pressure begins to break down and a cold front will try to bring some changes to our quiet pattern midweek with a very small chance for a spotty shower and cooler temperatures to end the week. Any rain is expected to be very isolated and light. Depending how quickly this front moves through, it looks as though we’ll only warm to the 60s Thursday and 50s by Friday with overnight lows back down to the 30s, posing another risk for frost or even a freeze.

