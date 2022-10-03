Show You Care
Alex Allen finding his groove among the Panther’s offense

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa football team strung together their second consecutive victory downing Indiana State 20-14.

Fifth-year tight end Alex Allen caught the Panthers only receiving touchdown on an 18 yard pass from Theo Day in third quarter. This marked his second career touchdown as he finished with four catches for 61 yards.

Allen grew up around football. He’s the son of former UNI coach Terry Allen and his brother is former Iowa State tight end Chase Allen.

“He’s somebody who has really kind of flourished this year. Last year, he wasn’t so much in the game plan, but this year he’s got his chances and every time the ball comes to him, it seems like he makes a play,” Day said.

“He’s getting critical first downs, he’s getting thrown to in critical situations and he’s making plays,” said UNI football head coach Mark Farley. “Man, he’s really becoming a good tight end. To me, he could be as good as his brother, if not better because of the years he has left to play. He just works. Works in the weight room, works on the field and in that huddle, when we called the timeout before we got the touchdown, he was the one begging for that play,” he added.

The Panthers will look for their third straight win when they host Illinois State on Saturday.

