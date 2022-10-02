Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges

Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack, is headed to Fort Myers, Florida, Friday to cook meals for the millions of people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Fairley is no stranger to helping others in need. He set up his smokers and grills during the 2020 derecho to feed those in the community who didn’t have power for days. He also took his equipment to Texas when a historic winter storm knocked out power to much of the state, he drove down to Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, and twice to Kentucky for natural disasters.

“It looks pretty crazy down there; it looks like Kentucky after the tornado,” he said.

Fairley said this trip was going to have its own challenges. The drive is nearly 1,300 miles, and the number of people that usually help him was nearly halved.

“As long as my nephew comes with to help behind the grill and someone can take orders, we’ll get it done,” he said. “There’s always people around asking if they can help, and you can bet if they ask this time, we’re going to put them to work.”

Those looking to help Willie Ray with his travel can follow this link.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
Johnson County Conservation
Johnson County has lots of plans for Two Horse Farm

Latest News

Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo
Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident