Update on Ian response from Iowa Red Cross

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after Hurricane Ian first made landfall, “tens of thousands of people” still need help according to Emily Holley, Communications Manager for the American Red Cross– Nebraska-Iowa Region.

Iowans are helping in the on-going response. As of Saturday, Holley said there were 23 Iowans who are part of the Red Cross presence in Florida. 10 of those are from Eastern Iowa.

“There’s certainly an Iowa presence down there, which is wonderful,” said Holley. “We as Iowans have such big hearts and we’re always willing to give of ourselves when folks are in trouble. So, it’s incredible that we have so many Iowans who stepped up to answer the call and put on that Red Cross vest and head down to Florida.”

As many volunteers as are helping, there is still a need for more.

“You know, something that we’ve noticed over the last couple of years is that we are responding to a major disaster every 10 days,” said Holley. “Just 2020 and 2021, the American Red Cross responded to a major disaster every 10 days, which includes volunteer support on the ground. So we certainly noticed that there are more of these disasters happening, they can be more intense, they’re affecting more people.”

She added, “So we need volunteers. We need a lot of volunteers, folks who are willing to give of themselves to help out people when the worst has happened,” said Holley.

You can find more information on volunteering with the American Red Cross here.

