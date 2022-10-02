Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Waterloo now have a new place to drop off unused or expired prescription drugs. People can find it in the lobby of the Police Department at 715 Mulberry Street. The drop box was made possible through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Officials say prescription drug abuse is Iowa’s fastest-growing form of substance abuse. People are asked to put all medications in sealed non-breakable containers and are asked to not include any syringes or lancets.

The drop box will be accessible during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.