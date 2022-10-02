Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo

Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Waterloo now have a new place to drop off unused or expired prescription drugs. People can find it in the lobby of the Police Department at 715 Mulberry Street. The drop box was made possible through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

Officials say prescription drug abuse is Iowa’s fastest-growing form of substance abuse. People are asked to put all medications in sealed non-breakable containers and are asked to not include any syringes or lancets.

The drop box will be accessible during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
Johnson County Conservation
Johnson County has lots of plans for Two Horse Farm

Latest News

Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Willie Ray getting ready to head to Florida, but says this trip comes with some challenges
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident