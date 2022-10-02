Theo Day leads Northern Iowa over Indiana State 20-14

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Theo Day accounted for two touchdowns and Northern Iowa beat Indiana State 20-14 on Saturday.

Dawson Basinger’s 1-yard touchdown run pulled Indiana State to 17-14 with 7:41 remaining. But Day led Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) on a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took up nearly six minutes and was capped by Matthew Cook’s 35-yard field goal with 1:44 to play.

On the ensuing series, the Sycamores drove to their 40 before Benny Sapp III intercepted a Gavin Screws’ pass to end it.

Day ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the first quarter and added an 18-yard TD pass to Alex Allen early in the third. Day finished 14-of-24 passing for 180 yards with another 21 yards rushing.

Screws completed 18 of 28 passes for 174 yards for Indiana State (1-3, 0-1).

