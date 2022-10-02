Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police: Man badly burned after group tries to load gasoline into grocery bags, causing fire

A man was badly burned after an attempt to load gasoline in grocery bags causes car fire,...
A man was badly burned after an attempt to load gasoline in grocery bags causes car fire, according to officials.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) -- A man in Arizona is in the hospital with serious burns after police said a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, which caused a fire Thursday morning.

Phoenix police said a vehicle was engulfed in flames shortly after 8 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.

Officers said they talked to another man at the scene, who said the car was his.

Police said the man told them an elaborate story about how his friend was burned and his car caught fire. After talking with witnesses at the scene, they said they confronted the man, who confessed he made up the story with his friends.

Police said they later found out the victim had asked two friends to get gasoline because one of their cars was empty. The men reportedly filled several plastic grocery bags with gas before leading them into the car. They then picked up the victim and drove to the second vehicle.

However, AZFamily reports that, before they arrived, the bags of gasoline ignited with the three men inside the car, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Police said the victim is in extremely critical condition, while another man had minor burns. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Barnhart
Cedar Rapids man charged with hate crime after allegedly shooting at a man in Hiawatha
Nick Cannon announces the birth of his 10th child, Rise Messiah Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 10th child, weeks after welcoming baby No. 9
A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her...
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard
Johnson County Conservation
Johnson County has lots of plans for Two Horse Farm

Latest News

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo
Unused prescription drug drop off box now available in Waterloo
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election
Governor Kim Reynolds hosts 5th annual Harvest Festival ahead of November election