One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person was seriously injured following a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids Saturday night.

Officials were called to the 1700 block of 11th Street northwest around 11:30 last night for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down a significant amount of the fire.

After searching the first floor, they found the adult male victim. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No further victims were found but several animals did die.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

